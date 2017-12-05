JetBlue contest offers all-you-can-fly pass for one year

There are no blackout dates, and passes also entitle the winner to flying with a travel companion. — AFP picNEW YORK, Dec 5 — Feeling lucky? JetBlue has launched a unique contest that will reward three US travellers with an all-you-can-fly pass for one year.

Modelled after their original All You Can Jet pass first launched in 2009 which granted unlimited travel for one month for US$599 (RM2,432), the contest will give away three similar passes, equal to a free pass on the carrier's network.

There are no blackout dates, and passes also entitle the winner to flying with a travel companion.

Travelers who book non-refundable flights or a JetBlue Vacations package until December 15 will be automatically entered into the contest.

But consumers can also enter without making a big ticket purchase, by simply sending in their personal information — name, address and contact info — the old-fashioned way via snail mail. Want to up your odds of winning? Consumers can submit one entry a day until the contest closing date.

The All You Can Jet pass is good for travel between February 1, 2018 to January 31, 2019 and applies to the 100 destinations and flight routes within the JetBlue network.

The winners will be announced December 27.

Buffet-style flying, meanwhile, does exist as an option for frequent flyers.

Surf Air, for example, is a subscription-style service that offers unlimited flights in California for a monthly fee.

Boutique airline La Compagnie also launched all you can fly passes for travel between New York and Paris for US$40,000 good for one year.

And OneGo generated much media hype last year for launching as a subscription-based air travel service for domestic travel within the US.

Details on the JetBlue contest can be found on the JetBlue site. — AFP-Relaxnews