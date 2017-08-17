Japanese food court by All Nippon Airways to be largest restaurant in Changi Airport

A concept art of Japan Gourmet Hall Sora at Changi Airport Terminal 2. — Handout via TODAYSINGAPORE, Aug 17 — Changi Airport Terminal 2 will have a new all-Japanese food court by the end of this year, Changi Airport Group (CAG) confirmed today.

CAG told TODAY that the food court, named Japan Gourmet Hall Sora, is a joint venture between a subsidiary of Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways (ANA) and locally-based firm Komars Group. It will be taking over the space formerly occupied by Seafood Paradise and Fish & Co at the third floor of Terminal 2’s public area.

A CAG spokesperson told TODAY that this is the first time that the airport has awarded a lease for two amalgamated units.

With a floor area of 721sqm and an estimated seating capacity of 300 people, Japan Gourmet Hall Sora will be the largest restaurant space in Changi Airport when it opens.

No official opening date has been set, but an ANA Trading spokesperson said that it is targeted to open by early November.

According to ANA, that there will be six Japanese restaurants, which are “famous in Japan and cool” serving “real Japanese food” operating within the food court. These include Japanese Okonomiyaki pancakes, as well as ramen, tendon and fresh seafood bowls.

Customers will be able to order at multiple restaurants and pay for everything at a go. ANA is also considering offering mileage programme perks at the food court, reported the Nikkei Asian Review on Thursday.

ANA and its partners will be investing around ¥200 million (RM7.86 million) into Japan Gourmet Hall Sora and is aiming for annual sales of ¥450 million from the operation, the Japanese publication reported.

ANA Trading told TODAY that they picked Changi Airport for the project as it is “one of the biggest airport in the world with large number of customers, and awarded as World’s Best Airport 2016 by SKYTRAX.”

“We are planning to expand the business to other Asian countries, basing on the success of the project,” the spokesperson said.

Japan Gourmet Hall Sora is not ANA’s first food venture in Singapore. In 2015, they opened Eat at Seven at Suntec City — another food enclave hosting only Japanese restaurants.

“Changi Airport Group is always on the lookout for innovative retail and dining concepts that will meet the needs of our passengers and attract locals to come to the airport to shop and dine,” CAG said. “We are therefore pleased to welcome Japan Gourmet Hall Sora to Terminal 2.” — TODAY