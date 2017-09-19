Ireland’s first floating boardwalk opens on River Shannon

Shannon Blueway's floating boardwalk in Ireland. — AFP picDUBLIN, Sept 19 — Ireland has opened the country's first floating boardwalk.

Built as a link between Drumshanbo and Leitrim Village, the 600m boardwalk is the final leg of the Shannon Blueway, a 200km network of on-water and land-based trails.

For a portion of the walkway (160m), visitors will be able to walk on water as part of a recreational trail that offers walking, kayaking, canoeing, stand-up paddle boarding and cycling.

The over-water boardwalk is built on Acres Lake.

The extension cost €500,000 (RM2.5 million) and is expected to draw more visitors to the region.

Another €1.1 million has also been allotted to build another new walkway and cycle path from Carrick-on-Shannon to Leitrim Village, and from Acres Lake to the Lough Allen Hotel. — AFP-Relaxnews