Ireland opens its first nudist beach

Friday March 30, 2018
07:29 PM GMT+8

Ireland is set to get its first nudist beach, at Hawk Cliff in Dalkey. ― AFP picIreland is set to get its first nudist beach, at Hawk Cliff in Dalkey. ― AFP picDUBLIN, March 30 ― Ireland is set to open its first official nudist beach next month. 

Naturalists in Ireland and visitors alike will be able to drop their drawers and shimmy into their birthday suits at Hawk Cliff in Dalkey, south of Dublin, which has been officially designated a nudist-friendly beach ― a first for Ireland, reports the Irish Sun

Public notices are being posted in the area to warn fellow sunbathers not to be shocked at the sight of naked people roaming freely on the beach. 

The move follows changes in the country’s public nudity laws which, as of last year, deemed it an offence only when there is intent to cause fear, distress or alarm, or when it involves sexual activity.

“We don’t go out to offend anyone. We simply want to go there, lie in the sun, get in the water, have a swim,” Irish Naturist Association chief Pat Gallagher said in an interview with the Irish Sun. 

“But we don’t want to wear anything, that’s all.” 

The beach will remain open to clothed beachgoers, whom Gallagher refers to as “textiles”. 

But the overriding philosophy will be “clothing optional.” ― AFP-Relaxnews

