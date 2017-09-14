Inside Japan’s new luxury train (VIDEO)

The service, operated by East Japanese Railway Company, chauffeurs passengers around North-East Japan on multi-day trips. — Reuters video screengrabTOKYO, Sept 14 — The ultra-luxury Shiki-Shima Train hit Japanese tracks at the beginning of May and is already fully booked until 2018.

According to information on the train operator’s website, it's 17 suites can accommodate 34 passengers. Prospective passengers need to apply online to join the journey. Ticket cost upwards of US$6,000 (RM25,210) per person.

The train travels at 110 kilometres per hour 3 times slower than the Shinkansen, better known as Japan’s “bullet train”.

The Shiki-Shima comprises 10 cars. These include 1 car for deluxe and Shiki-Shima suite passengers, 5 cars for regular suite , 2 observatory cars, a lounge car and a dining room.

Its observatory cars allow passengers to sit back and take in panoramic views of the Japanese countryside. — Reuters