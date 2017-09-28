Industrial Hong Kong town turns burgeoning arts hub

Yally Building where Rossi & Rossi is located. — TODAY picHONG KONG, Sept 28 — Within this densely packed city that never sleeps, its denizens appear to be pushing the boundaries and looking for ways to feed their creative souls.

Auction houses Sotheby’s and Christie’s hold art and jewellery auctions in Hong Kong, and while the works in these auctions may not be accessible to everyone, more affordable options in Hong Kong abound.

The city’s latest trend hub is set in an industrial zone, Wong Chuk Hang, which until last December was not even served by the MTR system. These days, the formerly somnolent area is rousing to become the main crowd-puller of the South Island Cultural District. It is getting attention from art galleries — more have moved into the buildings there — and also locals and foreigners who want to do something off the beaten track, away from the popular shopping and eating belts in Causeway Bay and Central. After all, Wong Chuk Hang is just four stations away from the latter, on the South Island line.

Digital Art at Rossi & Rossi. — TODAY picAfter getting off at the station, one may feel rather lost and wonder if you are in the right place. Despite the buzz surrounding the area, the facades of most of the buildings, with their peeling paint, and the noise of the machinery from the heavy industries that populate the place can be rather disconcerting. Fret not, because what you will find is worth the trip.

The lift lobby of the grotty building that houses Spring Workshop on the third floor takes some searching to find. Once you have made your way into Spring, the expansive 14,500 sq ft of this non-profit initiative will knock your socks off. Here, you will find exhibitions and tastefully furnished lounges that look arty yet homely at the same time. Besides seasonal exhibitions, there are a few studios which have set up offices there, and an outdoor terrace. Drop by on a weekday afternoon, and you may even find some of the staff cooking lunch in the kitchen. Spring Workshop has its own artist residency programme.

Performance at Spring, an expansive 14,500sqft space that caters to art exhibitions and performances. — TODAY picThe Asian outpost of Rossi & Rossi, founded in London in 1986, is here as well. Having a London headquarters known for being one of the world’s leading dealers in classical and contemporary Asian art means the Hong Kong branch has also built up a reputation for representing leading contemporary artists in Asia Pacific. With clients such as Hong Kong’s M+ and the Tokyo National Museum, gallery goers can expect a visual treat.

Ovolo Southside is a boutique warehouse-turned-hotel that stands for all that is hip and happening at Wong Chuk Hang.

Besides being a suitable base for exploring the south side of Hong Kong Island, it also offers a refreshing respite from the usual hotels. Modern murals grace the public areas, which encourages guests to gather and mingle.

Sensory Zero, a multi-concept café with high ceilings and exposed concrete walls in a swanking office building One Island South. — TODAY picInside the rooms, exposed pipes and walls are a standard feature for industrial-chic vibes, while cheeky text on guest amenities makes you chuckle (or raise an eyebrow). The real crowd pleaser here, however, is the rooftop called Above, which draws both locals and tourists. Besides offering panoramic views of the skyline, it has also built a name for its creative gin concoctions.

A growing food culture is also taking root in Wong Chuk Hang. In a city known for its sky-high property prices, getting a lease on a 4,000 sq ft kitchen that seats only 24 guests sounds rather foolhardy. But spaciousness is one of the main attractions for diners at Dine-Art. While sampling a seasonal menu prepared by Italian chef Cosimo Taddei, guests can also feast their eyes on the art displays. Featured artists include Takashi Murakami and Jeff Koons.

There may be plenty of culinary offerings at Sensory Zero, a multi-concept cafe with high ceilings and exposed concrete walls in a swanking office building (one of the few new buildings in the neighbourhood), One Island South. Coffee is the highlight here. There is a top-of-the-range Rancillo Classe 11 espresso machine that can be programmed to deliver shots at different temperatures, depending on whether you want a milk coffee or an espresso, and the type of beans used. There is even a portable espresso maker that does not use electricity. Non-coffee drinkers will be pleased to know there are plenty of tea concoctions ranging from herbal to fruity, both cold and hot. — TODAY

*For more information on the happenings in Wong Chuk Hang, visit www.southside.hk and www.discoverhongkong.com.