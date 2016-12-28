India TV stars promote Langkawi in 2017 ‘Telly Calendar’

Langkawi is a popular destination among Indian tourists, especially for weddings and honeymoons. — Pictures courtesy of Langkawi Development Authority (LADA)NEW DELHI, Dec 28 ― Langkawi's charms are being presented to Indian travellers in the New Year's calendar featuring television stars.

Thirteen small screen divas modelled for Telly Calendar 2017, which brings together Indian glamour and Langkawi's picturesque locations.

Made by Marinating Films, a television production company controlled by Balaji Telefilms Ltd, the calendar was launched in Mumbai.

The Indian television stars had visited Langkawi in a project supported by Tourism Malaysia, Malindo Air and Langkawi Development Authority, among others.

The first international edition of Telly Calendar was also shot in Malaysia in 2014.

Langkawi is one of most popular Malaysian destinations for Indian tourists, especially for weddings and honeymoons. ― Bernama