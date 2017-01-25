In Bali, Trump’s planned six-star hotel risks angering the gods

Tourists look at Balinese people carrying offerings during Nyegara Gunung ceremony at Tanah Lot temple in Tabanan on Bali island. ― AFP picBALI, Jan 25 ― On the Indonesian resort island of Bali, building height is measured by coconut trees.

Anything taller could anger the Gods the Hindu locals believe inhabit the island. So plans to renovate a decades old hotel overlooking a 16th-century temple and turn it into a bigger six-star resort, complete with a tower and upgraded golf course, are causing some anxiety.

It will be known as the Trump International Hotel and Tower Bali. Donald Trump’s company has paired with an Indonesian tycoon to build what they say will be the largest resort on the island. With construction targeted to start in early 2018, it risks making the new US president a lightning rod for local ire over the project even as he seeks to divorce himself from his sprawling business empire.

“I would strongly recommend against any new developments that impact the temple,” said I Gusti Ngurah Sudiana, the local chief of Parisada Hindu Dharma Indonesia, the country’s peak Hindu organisation. “These things are sensitive in Bali. The Balinese don’t tend to speak up, but these things related to the sacredness of the temple are very sensitive, only the enforcement is too weak.’’

The Trump Organisation says the hotel and tower will offer views of the Indian Ocean and Tanah Lot temple and bring “a new level” of luxury to Bali. The project cements ties between Trump’s family and MNC Group founder Hary Tanoesoedibjo, who was on the guest list for Trump’s inauguration in Washington, DC and has touted his friendship with Trump’s children. Tanoesoedibjo has his own political party in Indonesia. ― Bloomberg