Iconic Los Angeles funicular featured in ‘La La Land’ to reopen

Angels Flight in Los Angeles resumes service. — AFP picLOS ANGELES, Aug 30 — The historic funicular in downtown Los Angeles which made a cameo in La La Land will chug back to life tomorrow after a four-year hiatus.

Tomorrow, the city's iconic Angels Flight railway will open to the public for the first time since 2013, when the train derailed and was shut down.

For US$1 (RM4.26), commuters and visitors will be able to board one of two trains, Olivet and Sinai, which connect the steep slope between Hill and Olive Streets on Bunker Hill — home to the Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Museum of Contemporary Art and The Broad museum.

Following the 2013 derailment, the train underwent significant safety upgrades.

When the funicular opened in 1901, it became known as the world's shortest railway at 91 metres.

Currently, the Fisherman's Walk Cliff Railway in Southbourne, England measures 39 metres.

In the Oscar-winning 2016 film La La Land, the funicular revved back to life as the romantic backdrop for a kiss shared between Sebastian and Mia, played by stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

Angels Flight will resume service beginning tomorrow, between 6.45am and 10pm, seven days a week, 365 days a year. — AFP-Relaxnews