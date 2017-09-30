Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Iconic Eiffel Tower celebrates 300 million visitors (VIDEO)

Saturday September 30, 2017
04:38 PM GMT+8

PARIS, Sept 30 ― The iconic Eiffel Tower, the world's most visited monument, celebrated on Thursday (September 28) 300 million visitors since it opened to the public in 1889.

Visitors were treated to concerts on every floor with a DJ set kicking off on the first level as a colourful display of lights illuminated the 128-year-old engineering marvel.

Also called the Iron Lady, the 324-metre (1062-feet) high monument has stood tall in Paris, withstanding the wars and disasters of the 20th century.

The Eiffel Tower gets about 7 million visitors a year from around the world. Each day, it lights up with 20,000 bulbs from nightfall. ― Reuters

The Eiffel Tower celebrates 300 million visitors in Paris September 28, 2017. ― Reuters picThe Eiffel Tower celebrates 300 million visitors in Paris September 28, 2017. ― Reuters pic

