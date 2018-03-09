How to spend the summer getting paid to Instagram your European travels

Busabout's contest pays winners to travel throughout Europe this summer. ― AFP picLONDON, March 9 ― Aspiring YouTube stars and Insta-happy influencers with no plans for the summer, there's a travel contest that will pay you to take a road trip throughout Europe and share photos and videos of your adventure with the world.

Wannabe Casey Neistats of the world are being wooed with the promise of an all-expenses paid trip throughout Europe with Busabout, a hop-on-hop-off bus service that will take four winners to destinations like Paris, Rome and Croatia, along with hidden gem destinations such as Lake Bled in Slovenia, Krakow in Poland, Spain's San Sebastian.

Influencers can also enter the contest with their friends to create the “Ultimate Travel Squad.”

Four winners will be chosen for each social media platform ― Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube and blogging platform Blogspot or WordPress.

Candidates are asked to record a 60-second video on they should be chosen for the position.

The trip ― worth about US$9,000 (RM35,222) ― includes an unlimited Hop-on Hop-off Pass, accommodation, spending money and a bonus fee at the end of the trip.

Returns flights are also included.

Candidates must be able to travel between May and September.

Contest closes April 17.

For more details visit https://www.busabout.com/ultimate-travel-squad. ― AFP-Relaxnews