How to improve your flying experience… according to Dr Mehmet Oz

When possible, try to book your arrival time during daylight hours. — AFP picNEW YORK, July 25 — To combat gas and bloating in-flight, avoid greasy foods, dairy products and carbs. To minimise jet lag, try to stay awake on your return flight and take a vitamin C supplement.

Those are among some of the recommendations from US talk show host Dr. Mehmet Oz, who collaborated with Turkish Airlines for a “Fly Good Feel Good” project that aims to help improve the flying experience.

To launch the partnership, Oz boarded a flight from Istanbul to New York over the weekend, offering tips and recommendations to the flight’s 300 passengers over the in-flight entertainment system.

Content from the flight will also be shown on his show The Dr. Oz Show.

Here are a few of his tips:

Jet lag

-When possible, try to book your arrival time during daylight hours

-The day before your flight, set your watch to the local time of your destination

-If you’re traveling eastbound, try to condition your body clock by waking up earlier for a few days before your flight. If you’re travelling west, go to bed a little later and sleep a little longer in the mornings.

-Eat light on the plane

-Avoid caffeine, carbonated drinks and alcohol in-flight

-Take a vitamin C supplement

-Try to stay awake on your return flight and resist sleep when you arrive. Keep your normal bedtime routine

-Once home, try a herbal tea to help with sleep

-Avoid caffeine a minimum of five hours before going to bed.

Gas and bloating

-The list of foods to avoid is long if you want to avoid bloating in-flight. Here they are: Carbs, salty foods, fruits, legumes and vegetables which are known to cause gas eg, broccoli, beans, lentils cabbage, dairy products like milk, cheese and yogurt, carbonated drinks, oily foods

-Walk around the airport while waiting for your flight

-Eat and drink slowly. Air enters the digestive system every time your swallow. Swallowing too much air can cause bloating

-Try to take a walk every two hours.

Travelling with children

-Oz recommends waiting until your baby is at least one month old before flying

-Try booking seats at the front of the aircraft. The reasoning? Boarding your flight last and deplaning first keeps the time you’re onboard the aircraft to a minimum

-Try to coordinate your flight time with your child’s normal sleeping hours to ensure a smooth journey

-Dress your kids in loose, comfortable clothing, and keep them hydrated throughout the flight. — AFP-Relaxnews