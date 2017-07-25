How to improve your flying experience… according to Dr Mehmet Oz

NEW YORK, July 25 — To combat gas and bloating in-flight, avoid greasy foods, dairy products and carbs. To minimise jet lag, try to stay awake on your return flight and take a vitamin C supplement.
Those are among some of the recommendations from US talk show host Dr. Mehmet Oz, who collaborated with Turkish Airlines for a “Fly Good Feel Good” project that aims to help improve the flying experience.
To launch the partnership, Oz boarded a flight from Istanbul to New York over the weekend, offering tips and recommendations to the flight’s 300 passengers over the in-flight entertainment system.
Content from the flight will also be shown on his show The Dr. Oz Show.
Here are a few of his tips:
Jet lag
-When possible, try to book your arrival time during daylight hours
-The day before your flight, set your watch to the local time of your destination
-If you’re traveling eastbound, try to condition your body clock by waking up earlier for a few days before your flight. If you’re travelling west, go to bed a little later and sleep a little longer in the mornings.
-Eat light on the plane
-Avoid caffeine, carbonated drinks and alcohol in-flight
-Take a vitamin C supplement
-Try to stay awake on your return flight and resist sleep when you arrive. Keep your normal bedtime routine
-Once home, try a herbal tea to help with sleep
-Avoid caffeine a minimum of five hours before going to bed.
Gas and bloating
-The list of foods to avoid is long if you want to avoid bloating in-flight. Here they are: Carbs, salty foods, fruits, legumes and vegetables which are known to cause gas eg, broccoli, beans, lentils cabbage, dairy products like milk, cheese and yogurt, carbonated drinks, oily foods
-Walk around the airport while waiting for your flight
-Eat and drink slowly. Air enters the digestive system every time your swallow. Swallowing too much air can cause bloating
-Try to take a walk every two hours.
Travelling with children
-Oz recommends waiting until your baby is at least one month old before flying
-Try booking seats at the front of the aircraft. The reasoning? Boarding your flight last and deplaning first keeps the time you’re onboard the aircraft to a minimum
-Try to coordinate your flight time with your child’s normal sleeping hours to ensure a smooth journey
-Dress your kids in loose, comfortable clothing, and keep them hydrated throughout the flight. — AFP-Relaxnews