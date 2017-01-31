How airlines are reacting to US travel ban

Travellers affected by the ban that are booked to fly to and from the US between January 28 and February 28, are being offered rebooking and refund options by Emirates Airlines. — AFP picNEW YORK, Jan 31 — Airlines caught in US President Donald Trump’s sweeping travel ban on Muslim travellers and refugees have been forced to quickly adopt new security measures and deny boarding to potentially millions of people over the next three months.

On Friday, Trump signed an executive order barring travellers from seven predominantly Muslim countries and refugees for the following 120 days, creating chaos at airports in the US and around the world.

Three days into what’s become a confusing and chaotic new reality, here’s a look at how some airlines around the world have responded.

Delta Air Lines

This weekend was not good for the US carrier. In addition to the travel ban, the airline also experienced a major computer outage that exacerbated travel woes. As for the ban, the carrier said: “Delta will make every effort to contact impacted customers with flexible rebooking options, including refunds.”

Virgin Atlantic

Customers directly impacted by the executive order will be able to re-book to travel at a later date, re-route their travel to an alternative destination, or get a refund.

British Airways

Affected travellers can receive a refund or book to another destination.

Emirates

Travellers affected by the ban who are booked to fly to and from the US between January 28 and February 28, are being offered rebooking and refund options by the carrier.

Etihad and Qatar

Customers are advised to call their booking agent to make changes.

Air France

In a statement to The Local, Air France said it was forced to deny boarding to 15 people for US-bound flights over the weekend. The carrier said they will contact affected passengers by SMS or email if they are subject to the ban. — AFP-Relaxnews