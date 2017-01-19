Hoshinoya Bali to open its doors tomorrow

Hoshinoya Bali is enveloped by the lush green hills of Ubud. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 19 — Japanese hotel management company, Hoshino Resorts Inc. is opening its first Hoshinoya brand hotel abroad in Bali, Indonesia, on Jan 20.

In a statement today, Hoshino said the hotel is enveloped by the lush green hills of Ubud, known as a centre for Balinese traditional crafts and dance.

“Hoshinoya Bali overlooks the Pakerisan River, with sacred water canals running through the property, part of the island’s age-old water temple network recognised as a Unesco World Heritage Landscape,” it added.

The hotel will be offering three types of private, luxury villas enveloped in the lush green and mystical river valley, all connecting with the semi-private pool area. It allows guests to descend from the terrace of their villa.

“The architecture of the villas represents Bali’s traditional beauty and ancient wisdom,” it added. — Bernama