Hilton to introduce more luxury brands in Malaysia

Hilton plans to introduce more luxury brands into the Malaysian market in future, including Canopy and Conrad, in an effort to become one of the largest International hotel chains in the country.

Hilton Malaysia Regional General Manager, Jamie Mead, said last year, the group launched Canopy by Hilton in Bukit Bintang (Kuala Lumpur) and is set to open in 2021.

He said the launch of Canopy by Hilton reflects the group’s commitment in developing a solid network of hotels across Malaysia.

“We are aiming to become the largest International hotel chain in Malaysia over the next few years.To achieve this, we are interested in bringing in our luxury brand, Conrad, in future,” he told Bernama when met on the sidelines of the DoubleTree Resort hotel media preview here on Thursday.

He said Hilton continued to be upbeat on Malaysia’s tourism prospects, given the growing business and leisure travel among Malaysian and Asean travellers.

“We do have a strong development plan for Malaysia. But it is premature for us reveal the details now.

“The Malaysian business across our hotels is strong and we foresee 2018 to be a solid year for Hilton in the country across three brands, namely Hilton, DoubleTree and Hilton Garden Inn (HGI),” he added.

Mead said the group plans to introduce two more HGI’s in the Chow Kit and Puchong areas of the Klang Valley by the third quarter of this year.

He said HGI is the brand that the group introduced to the Malaysian market last year with a launch in Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman in Kuala Lumpur.

“By end-2018, we will be operating three HGIs, while we continue to deliver a world class and international standard of hospitality in Malaysia,” he added.

Hilton is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising more than 5,100 properties with nearly 838,000 rooms in 103 countries and territories.

Meanwhile, the DoubleTree Resort by Hilton will be the group’s first-ever property in Penang and is located at Batu Ferringhi. — Bernama