Here are the most expensive New Year’s destinations in the US this year

Miami has emerged the most expensive US destination for New Year's Eve in a CheapHotels.org survey. ― AFP picNEW YORK, Dec 30 ― A new ranking of the most expensive ― and most affordable ― US destinations could help last-minute revellers decide where to go for New Year's Eve this year.

After looking at hotel room rates across 30 major destinations in the US for New Year's Eve, experts at CheapHotels.org found that revelers will be shelling out the most to party it up in Miami, where the most affordable double room clocks in at US$366 (RM1,641).

For the survey only hotels located close to the city center and rated three stars or higher, were considered.

At the other end of the spectrum, partygoers looking for an affordable New Year's Eve getaway may want to check out Salt Lake City, Utah, where visitors will be able to find a double room for as low as US$109.

Salt Lake City landed at the bottom of the heap in 30th place.

The city that jacked up prices the most this year, meanwhile, is Atlantic City, where the cheapest room rate was found to be 232 percent higher on December 31 than it is one week later on January 7.

The most affordable hotel room in the city is US$351, landing it second on the list.

Here's a look at the most expensive US destinations to spending New Year's Eve at this year:

1. Miami Beach, US$366

2. Atlantic City, US$351

3. New York City, US$349

4. Nashville, US$344

5. Denver, US$315

6. Savannah, US$315

7. Indianapolis, US$309

8. Las Vegas, US$299

9. Atlanta, US$276

10. Philadelphia, US$274 ― AFP-Relaxnews