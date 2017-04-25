Here are some top money-saving destinations for airfare this summer

This year, visitors to Barcelona can save up to 41 per cent on their airfare compared to the summer of 2016. ― AFP picNEW YORK, April 25 ― Looking for a farflung summer holiday that won't break the bank? Consider a destination like Barcelona, where average airfares are 41 per cent lower than they were last year.

To help holidaymakers plan their summer vacation this year, online booking site Cheapflights has crunched the numbers with a year-by-year comparison, revealing the top money-saving destinations this summer.

Good news for travellers who've always had Barcelona on their bucket list: This year, visitors can save up to 41 per cent on their airfare compared to the summer of 2016.

Along with perennial favourites like La Rambla, Parc Guell and Boqueria Market, this summer tourists will be able to visit the newly opened Ferrari Land and the newly restored Sant Salvador hall in Sant Pau.

The newly opened L9 metro line also shuttles visitors cheaply and quickly from Barcelona Airport to the city.

Here are a few other destinations where US travellers can book for less this summer:

Venice, Italy, down 31 per cent over last summer

Lisbon, Portugal, down 26 per cent

Knoxville, Tennessee, down 17 per cent

Dublin, Ireland, down 16 per cent

Colorado Springs, down 16 per cent

Charleston, South Carolina, down 13 per cent

Hilo, Hawaii, down 13 per cent

Guatemala City, Guatemala, down 12 per cent

Spokane, Washington, down 12 per cent ― AFP-Relaxnews