Hawaii is much more than sandy beaches

A view of Waikiki Beach from the penthouse of the Moana Surfrider, a Westin Resort and Spa. — Picture courtesy of Moana SurfriderHONOLULU, August 1 — Mention Hawaii and immediately images of brilliant cerulean skies, white sandy beaches and emerald seas come to mind. And there may or may not be cocktails involved.

Well, this sub-tropical island may be surrounded by the Pacific Ocean but it does have much more to offer than just sun, sand and sea.

In fact, there is much to explore inland and yes, you can even get in a bit of shopping done along the way too. Sunset view of the Ala Wai Boat Harbour and the Kahanamoku Lagoon from the Waikiki Prince Hotel. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

Now, a little bit about Hawaii. It is made up of six islands and the largest is Oahu where most of the population of about 1.6 million is located.

The city of Honolulu is on Oahu and first-time visitors will be surprised to find that the island is not filled with just vast green, undulating hills surrounded by sandy beaches; the capital city of Hawaii is an urban metropolis.

One of the historical buildings to check out in Oahu is the majestic Moana Surfrider, a Westin Resort and Spa. The Moana Surfrider, a Westin Resort and Spa. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

Often referred as the “First Lady of Waikiki”, the hotel was built by an English businessman, Walter C. Peacock, back in 1901.

It is one of only two hotels that have private beaches along the long stretch of Waikiki beach. The Victorian architecture of the main hotel building was restored and maintained while a banyan tree that was planted in 1904 continues to be the focal point of the hotel. It is also where the beach bar is located.

Today, the hotel offers not only heritage style rooms complete with wooden shutters but also an ancient elevator at the main lobby connecting to the old wing.

You can even take a self-guided historical tour of the hotel starting from the second floor where a brochure for the tour can be found along with some other historical artefacts. A view of Waikiki Beach with the Royal Hawaiian Hotel seen on the right. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

Next to the Moana Surfrider is the second hotel to be built, the Royal Hawaiian Hotel. The hotel, built in 1927, is easily noticeable as it is painted a pastel pink.

In contrast to the Moana’s clean, Victorian lines, the architecture of this hotel is of a Spanish-Moorish style coupled with sprawling beautifully landscaped gardens.

The Royal Hawaiian Hotel is the other hotel to have a private beach for its guests along Waikiki beach. Both hotels have since expanded with new wings and boast over 1,300 rooms combined.

Come see the Iolani Palace The Iolani Palace. — Picture courtesy of AirAsia X

One of the other historical sites to visit when in Oahu is the Iolani Palace, which is located at the corner of King Street and Richard Street in downtown Honolulu.

Hawaii was previously a monarchy and the Iolani Palace was the home of the last reigning monarch before the monarchy was overthrown in 1893. The palace was built by King Kalakaua in 1882 during a time of change and unrest.

The King was known as the “Merry Monarch” due to his love of parties and fine things. He was also a man who loved advanced technology as the palace was outfitted with the first electric lights in Hawaii, indoor plumbing and the first modern communication system, the telephone.

Today, the imposing building, which has been fully restored to its former glory, is a national historic landmark and the only official royal residence in the United States.

Visitors to the historical building are required to wear shoe covers and flash photography along with videography are not allowed within the premises.

Inside, visitors are first taken to the grand hall which leads to a grand staircase made of Hawaiian koa wood. Portraits of Hawaiian kings and queens line the wall of the hall. The Throne Room in the Iolani Palace. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

Leading off the grand hall is the gold and crimson throne room where King Kalakaua used to hold state balls, diplomatic receptions and formal audiences. There are also a Blue Room and a Dining Room on the ground floor of the palace.

The staircase leads up to the second floor where the living quarters of the royal family are. As a protection from wear and tear, the grand staircase is off-limits and visitors are ushered upstairs in an elevator that was fitted in the building when it was used as a government building after the monarchy was overthrown.

The second floor is where the king’s bedroom, the queen’s bedroom, a music room and the king’s office are located.

One of the rooms to note is the Imprisonment Room or the Quilt Room where a glass display of a hand-sewn quilt is the focal point. This was the very room where Queen Liliuokalani was imprisoned for eight months after she was arrested and forced to abdicate her throne.

During her imprisonment, she was denied visitors and spent most of her time quilting and the quilt on display was her work that tells the story of her life and imprisonment.

In the basement of the palace is the kitchen and rooms that detail the lives of King Kalakaua and Queen Liliuokalani. One room showcased the extensive restoration work that was undertaken to restore the palace after the government vacated the building in 1969.

Nuuanu Pali Lookout for a breath-taking view

The Nu’Uanu Pali Lookout. — Picture courtesy of AirAsia XIf you can’t get enough of Hawaii’s rich history, a drive through dense forests and trees to the Nuuanu Pali Lookout offers both a tale of part of Hawaii’s history and a breath-taking view of the Ko’olau cliffs and Windward Oahu.

Pali is Hawaiian for cliff and standing at the lookout point means you are literally standing on a cliff, a 2,000-foot high cliff. The panoramic view from the Pali Lookout. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

The cliff was created when a landslide occurred and half of the Ko’olau volcano slid into the sea and what remains is the edge where Pali Lookout is.

This very cliff was also the site of the Battle of Nuuanu. It is where the King Kamehameha I won a battle in 1795 to unite Oahu under his rule.

If the view is breath-taking, the wind up here may literally blow you away. No hats, even sunglasses, are safe on this site because of the strong, howling winds.

So, hold on to the railings!

A visit to Waimea Valley… and the spiritual past

A hut in Waimea Valley that has been built to showcase the living arrangements of the past. — Picture by Opalyn MokGetting down from the Pali Lookout, along the way is a road that leads to Waimea Valley. The valley, which was known as “The Valley of the Priests”, used to belong to the high priests or Kahuna Nui of the Paao line.

The land was marked as a sacred place for more than 700 years in native Hawaiian history.

Today, it is a lush botanical garden that spreads out over 1,875 acres and is home to more than 5,000 documented types of tropical and subtropical plants including native and endangered Hawaiian plants. The endangered Hawaiian Moorhen at Waimea Valley. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

The valley is also home to many species of birds, particularly the extremely endangered Alae ‘ula or Hawaiian Moorhen, a small black waterbird with a red beak. The waterfall at Waimea Valley. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

Apart from its lush greenery, a walk down the 1.2 kilometre path leading to a refreshingly cold waterfall will lead to historical and cultural sites with reconstructed huts and religious structures to showcase the lifestyle of the priests living here in the past.

And now for some shopping

Designer brands and shopping galore at the Waikele Premium Outlets. — Picture by Opalyn MokAfter a day of sightseeing, nothing balances out the day more than a spot of shopping along Kalakaua Avenue and the new open-air mall, International Market Place.

If you are a fan of premium brands, a stop at the Waikele Premium Outlets is a must. This is where you get to shop for your favourite designer brand at a fraction of its original price and yes, you might just spend your next six months’ salary here so enter at your own risk. Kalakaua Avenue is lined with shops and boutiques. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

Taking a stroll around Waikiki itself is enough to quench your need for a spot of window-shopping. The main road of Kalakaua Avenue is lined with strings of shops, boutiques and if you are looking for souvenirs and snacks, there are plenty of ABC Stores everywhere.

One of the more striking malls in Waikiki is the newly opened International Market Place. This mall boasts of 75 designer and local brands and it is Hawaii’s first Saks Fifth Avenue.

Interestingly, the architecture of the mall is designed in such a way that the shops weave through pockets of lush gardens and ponds while an ancient banyan tree is the focal point at the entrance to the mall. There is even a tree house in the banyan tree.

While the mall has an assortment of restaurants, one of the best ways to sample everything is at The Street, A Micheal Mina Social House. Arranged much like a food court, this restaurant is a collection of 12 stations that sell a variety of food from hotdogs to poke bowls to succulent pork ribs.

It is open for breakfast, lunch, dinner and till late at night with a bar so you can have your cocktail or cold beer while enjoying the vast variety of food sold here.

Most of the boutiques and shops close at 10pm in Hawaii but some open till 11pm or like Ross, till 1am. At night, along a section of Kalakaua Avenue, street performers will dance and sing so even if you do not like to shop, strolling along the main road on its wide pedestrian-friendly pavements is an experience in itself.

It is relatively safe to walk along the roads or even by the beach in Waikiki at any time of the day so take your time and enjoy Hawaii in all its glory and yes, that includes the sun, sand and sea.

