Travel

Havana, Reykjavik top trending destinations for Canadian travellers

Wednesday January 18, 2017
07:22 AM GMT+8

Vintage cars used as taxis are parked on a street in Havana December 27, 2014. — Reuters picVintage cars used as taxis are parked on a street in Havana December 27, 2014. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Jan 18 — Havana and Reykjavik are in. Osaka is out. 

According to travel search engine Kayak, the Cuban and Icelandic capitals are the top trending destinations among Canadian travellers. 

Between September 2015 and December 2016, Canadians drove up searches for Havana by 230 per cent compared to the previous period, following news that US-Cuban relations had been restored, opening up travel between the two countries. 

Likewise, Canadian travelers expressed a keen interest in Iceland's capital, with searches for Reykjavik spiking 116 percent compared to 2015, and placing the city second on the list of top trending destinations. 

Destinations like Casablanca, Manila and Auckland also cracked the top 10 list for the first time this year.

Here are the top 10 trending destinations: 

1. Havana
2. Reykjavik
3. Rio de Janeiro
4. Casablanca
5. Auckland
6. Manila
7. Nashville
8. New Delhi
9. Guatemala
10. Bogota — AFP-Relaxnews

