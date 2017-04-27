Going green Down Under

Cuddle koalas and meet animals such as dingoes and Tasmanian devils at the Moonlit Sanctuary Wildlife Park. — TODAY pic

MELBOURNE, April 27 — Australia is a popular holiday destination for Singaporeans, thanks to its close proximity to the Little Red Dot.

However, the country has a lot more to offer than the beautiful Sydney Harbour, mega outlet malls and rolling vineyards.

Its natural settings vary throughout the vast landscape, offering a wide range of environments — from sandy beaches and deserts to rainforests.

Ecotourism, in particular, has experienced a boom. We narrow the list to seven attractions that provide a good starting point for such adventures.

Moonlit Sanctuary Wildlife Conservation Park, Victoria

Get up close and personal with a range of Aussie animals at this attraction, located less than an hour’s drive from the centre of Melbourne.

The wildlife park, which stretches over 10ha of bushland, won the Victorian Tourism Award for Ecotourism in 2010 and 2014.

Here, visitors can feed kangaroos and wallabies, cuddle koalas, and meet animals such as dingoes and Tasmanian devils.

The sanctuary comes alive at night with lantern-lit tours, where one can spot nocturnal animals such as possums and owls. But Moonlit Sanctuary is more than just a tourism postcard for Australia.

It takes part in a conservation breeding programme that lets visitors sponsor an animal, the likes of which include endangered species such as orange-bellied parrots and bush-stone curlews.

Capricorn Caves, Queensland

There is a tour for everyone at this award-winning ecotourism attraction, regardless of their age or mobility level. There are tours with wheelchair access, such as on the Cathedral Tour. The caves on this tour, incidentally, have been used as a concert venue in the past.

There are eight cave tours, with the stunning surrounds lit by solar-powered LED lights. Ultimately, you can explore this natural wonder and also leave with some priceless knowledge of ancient geological history.

The Capricorn Caves in Queensland feature stunning natural geography, and the surrounds are lit by solar-powered LED lights. — TODAY pic The little ones will also learn on the Bats and Bones (Poo & Spew) Tour, an interactive offering that includes examining ancient bones and learning about marine fossils. If you are brave enough, you can try adventure caving (family sessions are available), in which you will have to squeeze through some narrow tunnels, but will be rewarded with splendid views when you get to the surface. There is accommodation on the premises, so you can turn your visit into an overnight trip if you prefer and take your time to explore.

Scenic World, New South Wales

The Blue Mountains region is on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) World Heritage list, and Scenic World is set in this environment.

There are four unique attractions here. The Scenic Railway is the world’s steepest railway, which goes down a cliff into the Jamison Valley, while the Scenic Walkway is where you can stroll along 2.4km of elevated boardwalks through an ancient rainforest. The Scenic Cableway allows you to experience Australia’s steepest cable car ride, and you can glide across the valley suspended at 270m on the Scenic Skyway.

Just a two-hour drive from Sydney, you will get to explore an ancient rainforest, see native birds up close, and capture envy-worthy photos of the famous Three Sisters rock formation and Katoomba Falls.

Peninsula Hot Springs, Victoria

Connect with nature in the first natural hot springs and day spa centre in Victoria, located just 90 minutes from Melbourne in the beautiful Mornington Peninsula.

Mineral-rich geothermal water flows from underground (637m below the surface, to be exact) into various surface pools and private baths. There are also 20 bathing experiences to choose from, including a cave pool, reflexology walk, Turkish steam bath, and a hilltop pool that offers spectacular 360-degree views.

The Spa Dreaming Centre offers an array of spa treatments to pamper and refresh your body, mind and spirit.

The Busselton Jetty, Western Australia

The longest wooden jetty in the Southern Hemisphere is also home to an eco museum that is educational as well as fun. You will get a glimpse into the past as well as the future of the jetty, as well as information on the marine environment and the surrounding area.

For a closer look, join an underwater observatory tour, where you will descend 8m below the water’s surface to view the gorgeous corals and marine life from within an observation chamber.

Geographe Bay, where this adventure takes place, is home to more than 300 marine species, and hosts a dazzling ecosystem of colourful tropical and sub-tropical corals, sponges, fish and invertebrates. You will not be forgetting these views in a hurry.

Arkaroola Wilderness Sanctuary, South Australia

Strap in for a unique outback experience at this multi-award-winning attraction. Spread over 610 sq km in the Flinders Ranges, the scenery and geology here is so special that it has its own Act of Parliament protecting it — the first in Australia.

Get up close and personal with some furry friends at the Arkaroola Resort and Wilderness Sanctuary. — TODAY pic

There are rugged mountains, towering granite peaks and magnificent gorges for you to explore. If you are lucky, you may also meet the shy and endangered yellow-footed rock-wallaby.

Explore the area via a bushwalk or from a four-wheel drive, or join a tour, a number of which have received Advanced Ecotourism accreditation.

But it is not just the grounds that will impress you; look up at the skies and you will discover an astronomer’s dream come true, with some of the best viewing conditions in the Southern Hemisphere. The night skies here are clear and free from atmospheric and light pollution. There are three astronomical observatories to keep you entertained and enthralled. Accommodation is also available.

Eucumbene Trout Farm, New South Wales

The task here is simple — visit the farm, catch some trout, then cook and eat it. All fishing equipment is provided, and it does not matter whether you have fished before. It is a great family activity, and the kids will enjoy the joy of catching their own food. You pay extra for keeping or cooking what you catch, priced per kilogramme. Kids will learn something along the way as the tours go into the origins, species and needs of the trout.

The farm is sustainable, with energy and water management being a top priority. — TODAY