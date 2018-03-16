Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Mostly Cloudy

Travel

Global landmarks to glow green for St. Patrick’s Day

Friday March 16, 2018
07:05 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

MP calls for Socso review after woman denied coverageMP calls for Socso review after woman denied coverage

The Edit: Pierce Brosnan ‘cheated’ over ads in IndiaThe Edit: Pierce Brosnan ‘cheated’ over ads in India

Champions League draw: Liverpool play City in quarterfinalsChampions League draw: Liverpool play City in quarterfinals

Miami footbridge collapse death toll rises to sixMiami footbridge collapse death toll rises to six

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The Great Wall of China glowing green for St. Patrick's Day. — AFP picThe Great Wall of China glowing green for St. Patrick's Day. — AFP picLAS VEGAS, March 16 — From Las Vegas to Abu Dhabi, and Rome to China, more than 250 landmarks and sites around the world will once again glow a shade of shamrock green for St. Patrick’s Day this year. 

Joining longtime participants like The Great Wall of China, the Colosseum in Rome and Niagara Falls in Canada, are newcomers like the Space Needle in Seattle and the fountains of Trafalgar Square in London. 

Tourism Ireland has also tapped smaller stadiums, statues and museums in cities around the world to participate in its Global Greening campaign, including the Palais de l’Europe in Strasbourg, France, the Cochrane Polar Bear Habitat in Ontario, Canada, the National Football Museum in Manchester, UK and Pen Monument in Hanoi. 

“The eagerness of cities and countries everywhere to take part underlines the strength of the deep connection that people all over the world feel to Ireland,” said Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland in a statement. 

“More than 70 million people around the world claim links to the island of Ireland and St Patrick’s Day is a truly unique opportunity to reconnect them with their heritage.” 

For this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival, which stretches for five days in Dublin, Star Wars legend Mark Hamill will be bestowed with the new honorary role of International Guest of Honour, which will be given to people with a special connection with Ireland who have demonstrated achievements in business, art, and the media. 

Hamill became a strong ambassador for Irish tourism after discovering the Wild Atlantic Way, Skellig Michael, Cork and Donegal while filming Star Wars: The Last Jedi

His Irish roots date back to his great-grandmother. 

The Dublin festival includes streets carnivals, theater and guided historic walks. — AFP-Relaxnews

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram