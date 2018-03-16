Global landmarks to glow green for St. Patrick’s Day

The Great Wall of China glowing green for St. Patrick's Day. — AFP picLAS VEGAS, March 16 — From Las Vegas to Abu Dhabi, and Rome to China, more than 250 landmarks and sites around the world will once again glow a shade of shamrock green for St. Patrick’s Day this year.

Joining longtime participants like The Great Wall of China, the Colosseum in Rome and Niagara Falls in Canada, are newcomers like the Space Needle in Seattle and the fountains of Trafalgar Square in London.

Tourism Ireland has also tapped smaller stadiums, statues and museums in cities around the world to participate in its Global Greening campaign, including the Palais de l’Europe in Strasbourg, France, the Cochrane Polar Bear Habitat in Ontario, Canada, the National Football Museum in Manchester, UK and Pen Monument in Hanoi.

“The eagerness of cities and countries everywhere to take part underlines the strength of the deep connection that people all over the world feel to Ireland,” said Niall Gibbons, CEO of Tourism Ireland in a statement.

“More than 70 million people around the world claim links to the island of Ireland and St Patrick’s Day is a truly unique opportunity to reconnect them with their heritage.”

For this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival, which stretches for five days in Dublin, Star Wars legend Mark Hamill will be bestowed with the new honorary role of International Guest of Honour, which will be given to people with a special connection with Ireland who have demonstrated achievements in business, art, and the media.

Hamill became a strong ambassador for Irish tourism after discovering the Wild Atlantic Way, Skellig Michael, Cork and Donegal while filming Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

His Irish roots date back to his great-grandmother.

The Dublin festival includes streets carnivals, theater and guided historic walks. — AFP-Relaxnews