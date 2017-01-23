Ghibli Museum celebrates 10 millionth visitor

Visitors can see a replica of the iconic Catbus from ‘My Neighbour Totoro’ at the museum.TOKYO, Jan 23 — The Ghibli Museum in Tokyo hit a major milestone last week.

The popular attraction that is dedicated to bringing the works of Studio Ghibli to life has welcomed 10 million visitors through its doors.

The museum originally opened in October 2001, and sees about 650,000 visitors a year.

According to Rocket News 24, the museum marked the occasion with a special ceremony on Saturday.

The museum’s director, Kiyofumi Nakajima, said during the ceremony that Studio Ghibli founder and anime icon, Hayao Miyazaki, said he was “delighted” by the news.

The Ghibli Museum is located in Mitaka in west Tokyo, and boasts interactive exhibits and replicas of iconic Ghibli creations like the Catbus from My Neighbour Totoro and the robot from Castle in the Sky.

The museum also screens different Ghibli-animated shorts.

Tickets to the museum must be purchased in advance, because only a select number of tickets are available for each day.