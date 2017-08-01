Get whisked into the skies in one of the steepest cable cars in the world

Norway’s new cable car attraction travels 1,011 metres above sea level to the top of Mount Hoven in just five minutes. ― AFP picOSLO, Aug 1 ― Norway has opened a new cable car attraction that's being pitched as one of the steepest in the world, travelling 1,011 metres above sea level to the top of Mount Hoven in just five minutes.

After boarding the Loen Skylift at the fjord, guests are whisked into the clouds above the shimmering waters and lush green valleys. Once the reach the top, visitors can dine on local specialities at the mountain-top restaurant Hoven, and hit one of the freshly finished trails and climbing paths.

More intrepid thrill-seekers will want to look into the Via Ferrata Loen, a climbing path in which climbers secure themselves to cables affixed into the rock face. The activity is reserved for those in good physical condition and experienced via ferrata climbers, as the hike can take between six and eight hours.

Package tours also include a crossing of the 120 metre-long Gjølmunnebrua suspension bridge, which boasts the title of longest via ferrata bridge in Europe.

In time for the summer and fall season, a network of freshly carved hiking trails near the Loen Skylift has also been completed, offering visitors the option of easier short hikes as well as more challenging full-day hikes.

Other activities include biking tours and pedalboating.

The cable car is open year-round. But like all things in Norway, the five-minute ride up the mountain doesn't come cheap: A one-way adult pass costs about US$45 (RM192) and a round-trip clocks in at about US$61. ― AFP-Relaxnews