Get Legoland’s Annual Pass for price of one-day ticket this school holidays

In a statement today, the theme park said guests could own an Awesome Pass, which provides access to the theme park for one year, for RM199. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Due to popular demand, Legoland Malaysia Resort is offering the Annual Pass at the price of a one-day ticket offer this school holidays.

In a statement today, it said at RM199, guests could own an Awesome Pass, which provides access to the theme park for one year.

“For guests who want the enhanced benefits, they only need to top up RM125 to become a Premium Pass holder.

“The deal gets sweeter as all guests who purchase, renew, or upgrade their passes will stand a chance to win a brand-new Nissan Almera,” it said.

Visitors can also maximise their visit to the resort through the ‘Team up and ride on the world’s first Lego Virtual Reality (VR) Roller Coaster — The Great Lego Race’, ‘Master your Spinjitsu skill at Lego Ninjago The Ride’, ‘Hands-on learning at Lego Academy-Robotic Class’, ‘Get your children the their first driving licence’, ‘Soak in Legoland Water Park’, and ‘Solve the puzzle and unlock treasure chest in Legoland Hotel’.

The fun continues with exciting events and activities lining up throughout the year, which include Lego Star Wars Days in May, Halloween Brick-or-Treat in October and Bricktacular Holidays in December. — Bernama