Get a tour of NYC… with Sarah Jessica Parker, Ansel Elgort

Parker’s 'Sole of the City with SJP' tour costs US$400 while Elgort’s US$250 Brooklyn tour has already sold out. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Sept 25 — Airbnb has tapped one of the world’s most famous New Yorkers to host a mini tour of the Big Apple which includes shoe-shopping, a trip to her favorite froyo joint, and tickets to the New York City Ballet.

As part of the promotional launch of New York City Experiences — the latest and biggest edition of Airbnb’s Experiences service — Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker has signed on to host a one-time discovery tour that stops off at some of the actress’s favorite places.

“What better way to meet than at Bloomingdale’s 59th Street, an iconic NYC landmark, for what I hope is an unforgettable shoe-shopping experience,” reads her description.

While the experience screams Carrie Bradshaw at the outset, the free pair of shoes will alas, not hail from the shelves of Manolo Blahnik, but come from her own line, SJP Collection.

The tour will then proceed to Forty Carrots, a frozen yogurt shop at Bloomingdale’s, before she sends off the winner to the New York City Ballet.

The tour is to last two hours.

Likewise, Divergent and The Fault in Our Stars actor Ansel Elgort has also signed on to host a tour of Brooklyn, which will include a session of indoor rock climbing, a trip to his favorite vintage music store, and a meal at a local Biergarten.

As the largest Experiences launch to date, New York has 150 different options that cover all five boroughs. Tours are led by artists, local entrepreneurs and experts and range from a shopping trip with a “fashion anthropologist” in Harlem, to a private tour of the subway system led by a straphanger in Manhattan.

The average Experience costs US$60 (RM251) and lasts about two hours.

Parker’s ”Sole of the City with SJP“ tour costs US$400 while Elgort’s US$250 Brooklyn tour has already sold out. — AFP-Relaxnews