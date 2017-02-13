From samurai sword lessons to nostalgic Paris, 10 unique Valentine’s Day experiences

Learn to swing your samurai sword in style with a lesson from the choreographer from ‘Kill Bill.’ — Picture courtesy of AirbnbKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 13 — If a single rose or candle-lit dinner for two simply won’t cut it this Valentine’s Day, Airbnb has done all the hard work for you by coming up with a list of memorable alternatives that will do more than impress.

Through its newly launched programme Experiences, Airbnb hopes to make the day truly unforgettable for love birds who might have booked a stay at one of over half a million homes across the Asia-Pacific.

Through Experiences, travellers have access to over 500 handcrafted activities designed by local experts. Here’s a list of some of Airbnb’s most unique propositions for the curious traveller:

For culture couples

Stay in a traditional ryokan in Kyoto — a truly romantic getaway in a beautiful Japanese inn, where you can fully immerse in Kyoto’s traditional culture and come away with a deep understanding of the heritage, style and not to mention that perfect reprieve sleeping on tatami floors and taking an onsen bath.

The river less travelled in Seoul — spend the day exploring Seoul’s signature waterway, the Han River with a travel writer. Bike, sail, and picnic along the river while poking around hidden bars and markets.

For adventure addicts

Mountain treehouse — tucked deep in the forests of northern Thailand, an incredible treehouse awaits. Spend the days hiking, relaxing by the waterfall or exploring bat caves.

Samurai sword artist — be trained in the way of the samurai with the choreographer from Kill Bill. You’ll learn the physical and mental discipline needed to swing your sword with style.

For spirit animals

Relax among the rice paddies – eat, pray, and love together in an authentic Balinese getaway. Swim in the pristine swimming pool overlooking the emerald green rice paddies, or relax with a traditional Balinese massage under the alang-alang grass roof gazebo.

Awaken your senses with incense — inhale the world of Japanese incense, seeing and smelling how fragrances affect moods. Spend the day with a Kohshi — Japanese master of scents — and learn what scents go together, how to make your own signature fragrance and hear stories from the temple on the relationship incense has with traditional Buddhism.

Galentine’s

Ultimate girls weekend villa — head to Bali and make the most of your quality time with your best girlfriends. Hang by the pool and pamper yourselves in the outdoor living area and head out to Kuta to enjoy the local sights and food.

Become a “K-beauty” insider — from innovative skincare to cult beauty brands, Korea’s K-beauty has taken the world by storm. Spend the day with a K-beauty expert – from searching for your perfect makeup products to learning the best skin care techniques and routines, you will learn how to elevate your natural look in a uniquely Korean way.

And for those that just love love

Nostalgic Paris — Take a step back in time with this elegant Parisian apartment, a place famous for artists and lovers and where every street and boulevard is a piece of art in itself.

Go behind the strings with Violin Whisperers — as Shakespeare, that old romantic once said if music be the food of love, play on — and what better way to spend a romantic day learning how great masters transform a mere piece of wood into a delicate musical instrument — seeing the skills, craftsmanship steeped in tradition and putting your own skills to the test before your own private concert.