France’s Lyon gets ready to shine during annual festival of lights

View of ‘Enoha fait son cinema installation’ by artist Nathanaelle Picot during the rehearsal for the Festival of Lights (Fetes des Lumieres) in Lyon December 6, 2017. — Reuters picLYON, Dec 8 — Giant neon flowers, neon horses and cowboy cartoons projected only building facades will illuminate the French city of Lyon for the next few days, as the city holds its annual Fete des Lumieres, or Festival of Lights.

The festival comprises around 50 installations created by artists from France and beyond that light up buildings, squares and streets in the city. The annual event attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors, according to organisers.

View of ‘Les Pikooks’ installation by artist Porte par le vent, is seen during the rehearsal for the Festival of Lights (Fetes des Lumieres) in Lyon December 6, 2017. — Reuters picThe event gets underway with a half-hour bell-ringing ceremony at Lyon’s city hall, after which exhibitions will be open to the public.

The festival began yesterday and runs for four days. — Reuters

View of ‘Balaha’ installation by artist Damien Fontaine during the rehearsal for the Festival of Lights (Fetes des Lumieres) in Lyon December 6, 2017. — Reuters pic