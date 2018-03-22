France braces for travel misery during strike today

Parisian commuters wait during a strike at the Saint-Lazare subway station in central Paris. — AFP picPARIS, March 22 — French rail operator SNCF and aviation authorities warned of major disruptions today as public sector employees and their supporters carry out a one-day strike against low pay and President Emmanuel Macron’s reform drive.

More than 140 protests are planned across France, the biggest culminating at the Bastille monument in central Paris where unions expect 25,000 demonstrators.

“If we don’t do anything, the government won’t back down,” CGT chief Philippe Martinez said.

Only 40 per cent of high-speed TGV services will be running on average, and just one in four regular mainline trains across the country, SNCF chief Guillaume Pepy told RTL radio.

Outside Paris, just one in three SNCF trains serving the outlying suburbs is expected to run as unions protest an overhaul that would strip new hires of a special status that guarantees early retirement and other benefits.

Four Eurostar trains between London and Paris have already been cancelled, while just half of the TER regional trains are expected to be running.

“We’re going to do everything possible to help passengers,” Pepy said, adding that the SNCF’s national headquarters and regional offices would be closed in order to free up personnel.

In Paris itself, metro and bus services are set to run normally, but some suburban commuter lines will be affected, with just two out of three trains scheduled during rush hours on the heavily used RER A and B lines.

Test of wills

Public servants are angry over pay that has not kept up with inflation, while unions accuse Macron of wanting to take a sledgehammer to the public sector.

Macron has pledged to cut 120,000 public jobs during his five-year term and his government has raised the prospect of voluntary redundancies, prompting fears that the quality of services will take a hit.

Plans to use more contractors and increasingly offer pay based on merit, rather than on experience, are also seen by unions as attacks on traditional job security.

“Obviously our attitude is that we are ready to listen, but we are also very determined to pursue these transformations,” government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux said today.

On the railways, plans to drop guaranteed job security and other benefits for new recruits have riled unionists who also fear that a restructuring of the SNCF could eventually see it privatised.

They have announced a three-month wave of intermittent strikes to try to force the government to back down, vowing two days of strikes every five days from April 3.

So far Macron’s government appears to be betting that the strike will ease once the overhaul is implemented by decree, shortly after a four-day debate in parliament starting April 9.

But a leaked letter from an official at the hardline CGT union, the biggest at the SNCF, suggests that workers are gearing up to cause maximum disruptions while minimising the impact from lost wages.

“The disarray to operations will also affect the days when we’re working,” since trains and agents often won’t be where they are supposed to be, according to the letter, obtained by AFP today.

“Management will be totally lost and unable to anticipate anything,” making it impossible to accurately warn users ahead of time of disruptions for the next day, as the SNCF has promised.

Flights, schools affected

France’s civil aviation authority said a third of flights into and out of the main Paris airports of Charles de Gaulle, Orly and Beauvais would be cancelled today because of a strike by air traffic controllers.

Air France said shorter flights would be the most affected, with one in four cancelled at Charles de Gaulle and one in three flights at Orly, while all long-haul flights were currently expected to operate.

Those cancellations come ahead of a separate strike by Air France pilots and cabin crew Friday seeking a six-per cent raise.

Teachers are also striking today, mainly at primary schools, as are hospital workers and some civil servants in the biggest test for Macron since a wave of demonstrations last September and October. — AFP