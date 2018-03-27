Four things that make Symphony of the Seas a truly unique cruise ship (VIDEO)

Symphony of the Seas holds the title of world's largest cruise ship. ― AFP pixLONDON, March 27 ― Royal Caribbean's latest Oasis-class cruise ship, Symphony of the Seas, left France's Saint-Nazaire shipyard Saturday, March 24, for Spain, where it will homeport for sailing the Mediterranean this summer before heading to the Caribbean. Although the ship is yet to enter service, it already holds the title of world's largest cruise ship ... until another supersized vessel comes along, of course. Here's a look at some of the features that make the Symphony of the Seas unique.

Dimensions

As the world's largest cruise ship, Symphony of the Seas is obviously unique in size. This latest Royal Caribbean record-breaker outstrips its predecessor ― Harmony of the Seas, inaugurated in 2016 ― by a whisker, at 362 metres long, 66 metres wide and 72 metres tall ― as high as a 20-story building. Although it has fewer crew members than Harmony of the Seas (2,394 compared to 2,200), Symphony of the Seas can carry more passengers, with room for 6,780 guests in 2,775 cabins, compared to 5,479 passengers for its predecessor.

Symphony of the Seas was built at the Saint-Nazaire shipyard in France. Waterslides

According to Royal Caribbean, the Ultimate Abyss is the tallest waterslide ever installed on a cruise ship. Thrill-seekers can test their vocal chords on a 10-story white-knuckle plunge. Alternative water-based activities include three other waterslides and two surf simulators.

Luxury family suite

Passengers checking into the Ultimate Family Suite won't believe their eyes! This two-level suite features a slide from the kids' bedroom upstairs to the living room below. It also has its own 3D cinema room (complete with popcorn machine), a LEGO wall and an air hockey table, as well as a pool table and a hot tub with sea views. To top it all, lucky guests even have access to a butler service to take care of their needs.

Laser tag

Symphony of the Seas has an onboard laser tag experience. Intergalactic missions await thrill-seeking passengers in an epic glow-in-the-dark battle. It is the first time that Royal Caribbean has brought this kind of attraction to one of its ships. Previous groundbreaking attractions from the firm have included onboard ice-skating rinks and a zip line, notably seen on Harmony of the Seas, the Symphony's predecessor. ― AFP-Relaxnews