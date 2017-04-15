Last updated Saturday, April 15, 2017 8:44 pm GMT+8

Four Seasons to open their first luxury property in Tunisia

Saturday April 15, 2017
09:07 AM GMT+8

The Four Seasons Hotel Tunis will occupy prime real estate in Tunis as a beachfront property that will feature the largest hotel accommodations in the city. ― AFP picThe Four Seasons Hotel Tunis will occupy prime real estate in Tunis as a beachfront property that will feature the largest hotel accommodations in the city. ― AFP picTUNIS, April 15 ― The Four Seasons brand has announced plans to plant their flag in Tunisia for the first time, with the opening of a new luxury hotel.

Scheduled to open later this year, the Four Seasons Hotel Tunis will occupy prime real estate in Tunis as a beachfront property that will feature the largest hotel accommodations in the city.

The design will combine Arabic-inspired architecture and Mediterranean influences and take up 500m of pristine beachfront near the city's business district and major cultural attractions in the Gammarth neighbourhood.

Other amenities will include a Roman-inspired spa with pools, gardens, and fountains, a Monaco-inspired brasserie, and for many rooms, outdoor terraces overlooking the Mediterranean.

The 200-room hotel will mark the seventh hotel in North Africa for the chain, following two properties in Morocco and four in Egypt.

The Four Seasons Hotel Tunis is expected to open in late 2017. ― AFP-Relaxnews

