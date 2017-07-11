Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Travel

Four Seasons launches luxury private jet trips for 2018

Tuesday July 11, 2017
10:07 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes New Zealand’s South Island6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes New Zealand’s South Island

The Edit: Teachers in Rio learn all about surviving a shootingThe Edit: Teachers in Rio learn all about surviving a shooting

The Edit: Behind the visuals of ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’The Edit: Behind the visuals of ‘War for the Planet of the Apes’

WBO review backs up Horn’s win over PacquiaoWBO review backs up Horn’s win over Pacquiao

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Timeless Encounters is scheduled for March 1 to 24, 2018. — AFP picTimeless Encounters is scheduled for March 1 to 24, 2018. — AFP picMIAMI, July 11 — Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts has released new private jet itineraries for 2018, which include stops on the Galapagos Islands, Kyoto, Bogota, Bora Bora and Bali. 

For travellers with generous travel budgets, flexible schedules and a streak of adventure, Four Seasons has created a new pair of itineraries aboard their private jet, which takes the planning out of traveling.  

Excursions, meals, transportation and accommodation all pre-arranged. 

For US$135,000 (RM579,757) per couple, guests can sign up for Timeless Encounters, a three-week, four-continent trip that includes seaplane rides over Sydney; white water rafting in Bali; temple visits in Chiang Mai, and underwater explorations in Bora Bora.  

Timeless Encounters is scheduled for March 1 to 24, 2018. 

The itinerary for World of Adventures, meanwhile, features stops in Kyoto, Bali, Seychelles, Rwanda, Marrakech, Bogota and the Galapagos Islands. 

In Kyoto, guests will visit Kikaku-ji, a famed bamboo jungle, and study the art of samurai sword-fighting. 

Along with relaxing on the beaches of Bali and the Seychelles, the itinerary also includes jungle treks in Rwanda, where they will follow in the footsteps of Dian Fossey who famously studied mountain gorillas. 

The journey continues to Bogota, Colombia, to highlight the city’s emerging art, design and gastronomy, before stopping in the Galapagos Islands, where guests can swim alongside sea lions and snorkel with manta rays. 

World of Adventures is programmed for Oct 19 to Nov 11, 2018 and begins at US$138,000 per double occupancy.

The Four Seasons isn’t the only luxury hotel brand to offer around-the-world trips aboard a private jet. 

This summer, Crystal launches their inaugural AirCruise in partnership with The Peninsula hotel brand, in an around-the-world journey that stops off at 10 of the world’s most glamorous cities.  

The US$159,000 itinerary includes a private dinner on the Great Wall of China, and a trip to Champagne, for a bubbly-soaked luncheon in France. — AFP-Relaxnews

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline