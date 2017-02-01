Foreigners to pay more to see the sights at Angkor

A staff member of the Angkor Panorama Museum in Siem Reap, Cambodia, walks past ‘The Smile of Peace’, an image of one the stone-carved faces of Bayon temple, January 12, 2016. — Picture by Luc Forsyth/The New York Times PHNOM PENH, Feb 1 — Ticket prices for foreigners visiting Cambodia’s famed Angkor archaeological park have risen, starting from today, a spokesman said, as reported by China’s Xinhua news agency.

“The prices for tickets to the Angkor increase from today,” Long Kosal, spokesman and deputy director of the communications department of the Apsara Authority, which manages the ancient site, told Xinhua.

The price for a one-day ticket rose from US$20 (RM88) to US$37, a three-day pass increased from US$40 to US$62 and a seven-day ticket climbed from US$60 to US$72

Entry remains free for Cambodians and children under 12 years old.

Today, the Apsara Authority also launched a new website www.angkor.com.kh, which was created to provide information to tourists about the Angkor archaeological park, said Long Kosal.

The website also includes information about visa requirements, an interactive map, Angkor visitor code of conduct, tours, museums, outdoor excursions and cultural performances available in and around the site.

Located in northwestern Cambodia’s Siem Reap province, the Angkor archaeological park, inscribed on the Unesco’s World Heritage List in 1992, is the country’s most popular tourist destination.

The ancient site attracted almost 2.2 million foreign visitors in 2016, earning gross revenue of US$62.5 million from ticket sales, according to government figures. — Bernama