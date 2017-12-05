Football star Ronaldo spurs Portugal hotel chain’s attack overseas

View of the entrance of a suite in Pestana CR7 Lisbon Hotel, on the official inauguration day, in Lisbon, Portugal, October 2, 2016. — Reuters picLISBON, Dec 5 — Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo has teamed up with his country’s top hotel chain, Pestana, in a joint venture that his partner hopes will help open new markets in Asia and reinforce its expansion into Spain and the United States.

Ronaldo is following the footsteps of other sports stars who have invested in hotels, including tennis players Andy Murray and Andre Agassi and football’s Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs — but Ronaldo’s venture stands out for its global ambition.

He and Pestana plan to open two hotels under the Pestana CR7 brand — CR7 is a trademark combination of Ronaldo’s initials and jersey number — by end-2018, having already tested the market at home in Portugal with an initial two hotels.

The first Pestana CR7 hotels have opened without fanfare in Madeira and Lisbon, generating positive results, said Pestana CEO Jose Theotonio.

View of Pestana CR7 Lisboa Hotel, on the official inauguration day, in Lisbon, Portugal, October 2, 2016. — Reuters pic“The joint brand is opening possibilities to us, Pestana, in places where we would have hardly gotten alone,” he told Reuters at Lisbon’s ornate Pestana Palace Hotel, temporary home of pop star Madonna who moved to Portugal in September.

“We have contacts to enter other markets, where the brand CR7 is strong, in Asia, the Middle East,” Theotonio added, citing interest from mainland China, Macau, Dubai and Qatar.

Both partners hail from the Portuguese resort island of Madeira and are investing a total of €75 million (RM360 million) in the venture, including in the two hotels already opened.

The next two hotels will open in Madrid and in New York’s Times Square in late 2018, Theotonio said. The CR7 hotels feature carpets with Ronaldo shoe prints, trophies and foosball tables, and the sound of crowds cheering fill the corridors.

View of the lobby of Pestana CR7 Lisbon Hotel, on the official inauguration day, in Lisbon, Portugal, October 2, 2016. — Reuters picSeparately, Pestana will roll out several of its own new establishments in Europe and the United States.

Further expansion of the CR7-branded hotel chain will depend on the success of the New York and Madrid hotels, but Pestana’s market studies show that “contrary to what one might think”, the Ronaldo CR7 brand is well-known in the United States.

Pestana, a family-owned chain of 90 upmarket hotels, hopes the Ronaldo partnership will help it compete for a bigger slice of the international luxury market, against larger foreign rivals such as Spain’s Melia, France’s AccorHotels and US-based giant Marriott International.

Pestana opened its first hotel in Madeira and has since spread to mainland Portugal, Europe, Africa and the Americas. Two-thirds of its revenues come from Portugal where it is the largest operator with a 5 per cent market share, according to Deloitte.

View of the stairs in Pestana CR7 Lisbon Hotel, on the official inauguration day, in Lisbon, Portugal, October 2, 2016. — Reuters picIt aims to reach 100 hotels by early 2019, including the CR7 hotels, and invest €200 million over the next five years, helped by steady earnings growth on the back of Portugal’s tourist boom. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) have doubled since 2013 to about €120 million in 2017 and are set to hit €140 million to €150 million in 2019 or 2020, the CEO said.

Ronaldo, the world’s best-paid football player, said he had long dreamt of owning a hotel. At 32, the Real Madrid striker is three years away from a football player’s average retirement age.

“In Madeira where I was born hotels are an important industry that creates value and it always interested me a lot,” Ronaldo said in a written reply to questions from Reuters.

Named Forbes’ highest-paid football player this year with US$93 million in earnings, Ronaldo said he is “very easy” about his future, having various investments in different sectors. — Reuters