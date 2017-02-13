Flotilla of carnival boats delights Venice visitors (VIDEO)

Venetians row during the masquerade parade on the Grand Canal during the carnival in Venice, Italy, February 12, 2017. — Reuters picVENICE, Feb 13 — Carnival cheer exploded in Venice yesterday as hundreds of revelers lined the canal city’s narrow alleys and bridges to admire a flotilla of boats carrying spectacularly dressed participants.

The Carnevale di Venezia is among the oldest carnivals in the world.

The use of masks in Venice have several historic origins. In the eighteenth century masks were used by noblemen in order to keep anonymity whilst voting on council matters. Many actresses and artists also used masks as part of their allure. Some masks were used to enable people to avoid the bad smell of the canals or if plague hit the city.

A tourist takes a selfie with a masked reveller during the Venice Carnival in Venice, Italy, February 11, 2017. — Reuters picCarnival madness first began in the 11th century as a period of excess before the rigours of Lent, the 40 days of fasting that traditionally precede Easter.

The word carnival means ‘farewell to meat’.

During the two weeks of carnival the city fills with thousands of tourists from across Italy and the world. Masked balls are held in ancient Venetian palaces, while concerts and gondola parades are organised in the piazzas and canals.

This year’s carnival runs until February 28. — Reuters