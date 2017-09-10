Five million seats on offer in latest AirAsia promo

AirAsia said guests can enjoy fares from as low as RM0 to destinations such as from Kuala Lumpur to Penang, Johor Bahru, Brunei, Lombok, Shantou, Kolkata, Phnom Penh, Pattaya, Davao and many more. KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Up to five million seats are on offer on airasia.com and the AirAsia mobile app from September 11-17 for travel between March 1, 2018 and November 21, 2018.

AirAsia, in a statement, said guests can enjoy fares from as low as RM0 to destinations such as from Kuala Lumpur to Penang, Johor Bahru, Brunei, Lombok, Shantou, Kolkata, Phnom Penh, Pattaya, Davao and many more on AirAsia flights (AK), as well as from RM199 from Kuala Lumpur to Taipei, Shanghai, Sydney and others on AirAsia X flights (D7).

Guests traveling on AirAsia X can also experience its award-winning Premium Flatbed from RM699 from Kuala Lumpur to Perth, Seoul, Osaka, Taipei and other destinations.

BIG Members get to enjoy priority access and would be able to make bookings on airasia.com and redeem flights starting from 0 BIG Points, exclusively via the BIG Loyalty mobile app from today.

“AirAsia continues to grow with more flights to even more destinations, making travel easier.

“We want our valued guests to be able to take full advantage of our unparalleled frequency to new, exciting places, so it is our great pleasure to offer up to five million promo seats in our biggest Free Seats campaign ever to help them on their way,” said AirAsia Group Chief Commercial Officer Siegtraund Teh. — Bernama