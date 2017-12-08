Firefly launches year-end flights promotion ‘Seats Are All Yours’

Tourists snorkel in the waters of Pulau Payar in Langkawi. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — FireFly Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Malaysia Airlines Bhd, has launched its year-end flights promotion, “Seats Are All Yours” programme, with an all-in one-way fare from RM149 to all domestic destinations in the country.

The destinations include its main hub in Subang (Kuala Lumpur), Penang, Langkawi, Kota Baru, Kuala Terengganu, Johor Baru and Alor Setar.

“At FireFly, our customers are at the heart of all we do. We know that our guests are always on-the-go and value seamless service,” said Chief Executive Officer, Ignatius Ong in a statement today.

Recently, the company also has introduced its FY e-wallet, which is a cashless convenience that gives customers access to purchase tickets anytime without having to worry about unsuccessful transactions when utilising debit cards or credit cards.

It also introduced the FY c-wallet for the corporate world to benefit from.

“FY is For You and will be the main brand and marketing direction for 2018,” said Ong. — Bernama