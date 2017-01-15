Last updated Sunday, January 15, 2017 3:25 pm GMT+8

Experience the first ever street view skydive in New Zealand (VIDEO)

Sunday January 15, 2017
02:16 PM GMT+8

The virtual tour takes you 16,500 feet into the sky and then back down to the surface.The virtual tour takes you 16,500 feet into the sky and then back down to the surface.NEW YORK, Jan 15 — The good people at Google has created the world’s first street view skydiving experience that lets you jump out of a plane over New Zealand’s gorgeous Abel Tasman National Park and plummet all the way down…from the comfort of your chair.

A collaboration between Street View photographer Alex Mather and local skydiving outfit Skydive Abel Tasman, the virtual tour takes you 16,500 feet into the sky and then back down to the surface.

The jump was also captured in a 360-degree video as shown below.

