Europa-Park retains world’s best amusement park title at industry awards

Tuesday September 12, 2017
08:16 AM GMT+8

Tools

Europa-Park is once again crowned ‘Best Amusement Park’ at the Golden Ticket Awards. ― AFP picEuropa-Park is once again crowned ‘Best Amusement Park’ at the Golden Ticket Awards. ― AFP picRUST (Germany), Sept 12 ― For the fourth consecutive year, the theme park in Rust, Germany, has been named the world's Best Amusement Park at the Golden Ticket Awards, organised by Amusement Today magazine.

The “Golden Ticket Awards” are like the Oscars of the amusement park world. The top prize is the title of “Best Amusement Park,” held by Germany's Europa-Park since 2014. The park, which celebrates different European cultures in its various zones, stands out from competitors thanks to its ability to innovate.

This summer, Europa-Park opened a new flying theater attraction called “Voletarium.” The German park now also gives thrill-seekers VR glasses for an enhanced experience when riding two of its rollercoasters. For 2019, Europa-Park plans to keep visitors cool with a water park.

The amusement park is something of an exception in the “Golden Ticket Awards” ranking, which is largely dominated by American attractions. Only one other park flies the flag for Europe, with Valhalla at the UK's Blackpool Pleasure Beach in Lancashire crowned Best Water Ride.

This year Dollywood in Tennessee picked up several prizes including Friendliest Park, Best Food, Best Shows, and Best Christmas Event, while Schlitterbahn Waterpark Resort in Texas took the prize for Best Water Park and SeaWorld Orlando, in Florida took the title of Best Marine Life Park. ― AFP-Relaxnews

