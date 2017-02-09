Last updated Thursday, February 09, 2017 8:00 pm GMT+8

Eiffel Tower to be enclosed by bulletproof, glass wall

Construction will start in the fall for the 2.5-meter-tall barricade and cost €20 million. — Reuters picConstruction will start in the fall for the 2.5-meter-tall barricade and cost €20 million. — Reuters picPARIS, Feb 9 ― Plans to build a bulletproof, glass enclosure that will form a perimetre around the Eiffel Tower have been announced, in a new measure aimed at making France's most iconic monument more secure. 

According to French daily publication Le Parisien, construction will start in the fall for the 2.5-meter-tall barricade and cost €20 million (RM94.9 million). 

Likewise, officials who are responsible for the administration of the tower announced plans to reorganise the way tourists access the monument. 

Despite fears that the enclosure could mar one of the world's most popular attractions, officials insist it will not resemble a fortress thanks to the use of glass. ― AFP-Relaxnews

