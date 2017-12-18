Eiffel Tower delights visitors with sparkly holiday lights and decorations (VIDEO)

PARIS, Dec 18 — Paris’ Eiffel Tower has been transformed into a winter wonderland, all decked out for the holidays with Christmas trees and giant penguins.

The first floor terrace of the 324-metre-high (1,000 feet) monument opened its doors to tourists on Friday (December 15) for the holiday season.

Visitors are welcomed by a family of shiny penguin sculptures and a replica of the Eiffel Tower with silver mirrors, surrounded by a “forest” with sparkling pine trees and ice floes.

One of France’s most visited monuments, the Eiffel Tower gets about seven million visitors a year.

The light decorations can be viewed until February 18th. — Reuters

One of France’s most visited monuments, the Eiffel Tower gets about seven million visitors a year. — Screen capture via Reuters video