Eat, drink and be merry in Brisbane

Burnett Lane, off Queen Street Mall, is the city’s oldest laneway where you find semi-hidden wine bars and fancy restaurants ― TODAY picBRISBANE, Aug 31 ― Next to its flourishing arts scene, Brisbane is fast building a reputation for its thriving food culture as well — whether it is a toasty cheese sandwich from a food truck, a chilled cold brew at a streetside cafe, or a sizzling steak at a fancy restaurant. From themed eateries to funky pubs, from vibrant laneways to dedicated eat streets, there are an array of culinary delights to enjoy in Queensland’s capital city.

Brisbane prides itself on having direct access to some of the best produce in Australia — grain-fed meat, freshly caught seafood, pesticide-free vegetables and freshly picked fruits, to name a few. As such, almost every local F&B establishment guarantees that what it offers are truly nothing but best-of-quality ingredients.

To enjoy an all-round gastronomic experience in the river city, here are a couple of our recommendations.

Laneway gems

When in the city centre, take a glance at every side street as you may just come across a quaint little nook that houses eateries, bars and artisan stores, hidden away from the bustle of the main street.

Burnett Lane, off Queen Street Mall, is the city’s oldest laneway. Not only will you find semi-hidden wine bars and fancy restaurants such as Survey Co — the steak-frites here is highly recommended — Brew Cafe & Wine Bar and Super Whatnot, there is also street art to admire on the sides of the buildings, and luminous artwork on the ground. Just be mindful of delivery trucks during the day as it is a busy street for loading and unloading.

If you are on Fortitude Valley’s Ann Street, seek out two laneways. Bakery Lane features a good mix of F&B outlets and mini boutiques. Enjoy Korean fare at Nomnom, drinks and morsels at The Tree House Bar, or shop for woven accessories at Flock. Busier in the evenings, it is a cool place to chill out at over a cuppa.

Over at Winn Lane, which can be accessed via Ann Street or Winn Street, there are pocket-sized shops ranging from bookstores and nail parlours, to food joints such as Ben’s Burgers, which is said to have the best burgers in town. Here, you will also find The Zoo, a live music venue hidden behind Shannon Building.

Funky eateries

Brisbane also boasts many unique bars and themed eateries, most of which are located in the Fortitude Valley precinct, regarded as the place for evening entertainment.

If you love arcade games, a visit to Netherworld at Brunswick Street is a must. Besides great pub food and locally brewed beer, this watering hole also has some 40 pinball and arcade machines dating from the 1970s to present day, all of which are still in working condition.

Chur at TRYP Hotel, al fresco dining. ― TODAY pic

For a more arty ambience, pop over to TRYP Hotel at Constance Street, Brisbane’s only street art hotel. Its in-house cafe Chur, which offers a range of burgers, snacks and beverages, is adorned with vibrant urban artwork that spills out into a private laneway where al fresco seating is available. Here, you can take a lift up to Up, the hotel’s lofty rooftop bar, which offers great city views besides canapes and alcoholic drinks.

If you are hungry for Asian food, check out Kwan Brothers at Alfred Street. “Inspired by the hawker markets of Singapore, night markets of Hong Kong, izakayas of Tokyo and the streets of Bangkok”, this gaily decorated eatery serves Asian favourites such as our Hokkien kong bak pau, Malaysian beef rendang and Thai pineapple rice. Its fanciful-named cocktails are not bad either.

There are also themed eateries elsewhere in Brisbane. In Caxton Street & The Barracks precinct, for instance, Frizenberger is the place for chilled lagers and delicious burgers made with fresh organic ingredients. With cool posters of icons such as Queen Elizabeth II, John F Kennedy and Abraham Lincoln on its walls — each stamped with the bar’s trademark moustache logo — the joint also boasts great service from the waitresses, who invite you to sample their beers before you make an order.

Farmers’ markets

An institution in Brisbane, the Jan Powers Farmers’ Markets gathers more than 200 farmers and wholesalers selling locally grown produce and organic products every Saturday morning (6am to 12pm) in front of arts venue, Brisbane Powerhouse, in New Farm precinct.

It is a very interesting event with loads of food, drinks and products to sample. Enjoy freshly made fruit smoothies, cheese waffles or German sausages cooked on the spot, or buy plants or cured meats to bring home.

When you are done, take a stroll down the scenic riverside or through the lush New Farm Gardens. On Wednesdays, the farmers’ market sets up in the city centre at Reddacliff Place, next to the Treasury Casino (where celebrity chef Luke Nguyen’s hawker-style Fat Noodle restaurant is located).

Eat Street Northshore

Sited north-east of the city centre on Hamilton Wharf, this weekend dining destination event is said to be inspired by Asian hawker centres.

Inspired by Asian hawker centres, Eat Street features 180 shipping containers housing mini eateries offering a vast selection of international cuisines, desserts and snacks, with movies and live music featured on the side. ― TODAY picEat Street features 180 shipping containers housing mini eateries offering a vast selection of international cuisines, desserts and snacks, with movies and live music featured on the side. If you like being spoilt for choice, it is worth checking out. Be warned, however, as there is only one main road that leads into the wharf area, so expect long jams upon reaching the vicinity.

Eat Street opens on Friday and Saturday from 4pm to 10pm, and on Sunday from 11am to 7pm, with an entrance fee of A$2.50 (RM8.40) per person. ― TODAY