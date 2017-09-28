Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Travel

EasyJet reveals plans to build electric plane

Thursday September 28, 2017
11:27 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Four ways to help you boost your heart healthThe Edit: Four ways to help you boost your heart health

Where in the world are ranks of the wealthy growing the mostWhere in the world are ranks of the wealthy growing the most

The Edit: The new film about sheep that should put you to sleepThe Edit: The new film about sheep that should put you to sleep

The Edit: Natalie Portman uncovers a mysterious land in ‘Annihilation’The Edit: Natalie Portman uncovers a mysterious land in ‘Annihilation’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Over the last year, the British airline has been working on building a prototype capable of flying a 540km range without using fossil fuel. — AFP picOver the last year, the British airline has been working on building a prototype capable of flying a 540km range without using fossil fuel. — AFP picLONDON, Sept 28 — By 2027, a flight from Paris to London could be operated by an electric plane. Yesterday, EasyJet revealed a prototype which has wings equipped with electric motors.

Budget airline EasyJet made headlines at its news conference yesterday by outlining its project to build an electric plane — a revolutionary undertaking in the field of aeronautical construction, which EasyJet is hoping to turn from science fiction into science fact.

Over the last year, the British carrier has been working alongside American company Wright Electric to design a prototype capable flying a 540km range without using fossil fuel. In other words, travellers could jet between destinations such as London and Paris by the power of electricity. The plane could seat between 120 and 220 passengers.

This kind of aircraft, which has wings equipped with electric motors, could make its first flights by 2027. — AFP-Relaxnews

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline