Dubai to build Middle East and North Africa’s largest marina

The project will be located off the upmarket Dubai Marina neighbourhood and next to the man-made Palm Island. — AFP picDUBAI, Jan 3 — The Gulf emirate of Dubai yesterday announced plans to build the largest marina in the Middle East and North Africa with 1,400 berths.

The “Dubai Harbour” will also feature a cruise ship port and a terminal that can accommodate 6,000 passengers at a time, a government statement said.

Home to Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest tower, Dubai said the new project will include a 135-metre (443-foot)lighthouse featuring a hotel and observation deck.

The marina will expand Dubai’s yacht capacity by around 50 per cent from its current 3,000 berths, the statement said.

Traditionally a sleepy fishing town, Dubai has evolved into a regional business hub and an attractive tourism destination, thanks to huge investments in luxurious resorts and shopping malls.

Dubai attracted 14 million tourists in 2015. — AFP-Relaxnews