Disney reveals opening dates for Avatar and Star Wars-themed attractions

Pandora ― The World of Avatar at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. ― AFP picORLANDO, Feb 9 ― Disney made two major announcements Tuesday, revealing the opening dates for their highly anticipated Avatar and Star Wars-themed attractions.

First up, “Pandora ― The World of Avatar” will open at Disney's Animal Kingdom on May 27 in Orlando.

In Pandora, guests will be transported to the world of floating mountains and bioluminescent plants and join the native Na'vi on excursions.

Next, the Star Wars-themed lands at Disneyland and Disney's Hollywood Studios in California will open in 2019.

The Star Wars attractions will become the largest-ever, single-themed expansions at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts. ― AFP-Relaxnews