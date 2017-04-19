Discovery to build US$400m theme park in Costa Rica

The park will include hotels, eco-adventure activities, sports areas and restaurants. — Reuters picMEXICO CITY, April 19 — Discovery Communications, owner of Discovery Channel and Animal Planet, will build a US$400 million (RM1.76 billion) theme park in Costa Rica, the government said yesterday.

Local investment firm Sun Latin America will be responsible for developing the 800-hectare project in the province of Guanacaste, a beach tourism destination some 225 kilometres north of the capital, the government said.

The park, which will include hotels, eco-adventure activities, sports areas and restaurants, will generate some 2,000 jobs during its 2018-2020 construction, Costa Rican President Luis Guillermo Solís told a news conference.

Discovery Communications and Sun Latin America did not provide details on their agreement. — Reuters