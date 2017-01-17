Discounts, freebies galore with AirAsia’s #AyamComing CNY promotion

AirAsia has 84 additional domestic and international flights during the Chinese New Year week in anticipation of the strong travel demand. — Reuters picSEPANG, Jan 17 ― AirAsia launched its #AyamComing campaign to welcome the Year of the Rooster with a series of special offers which include all-in-fares from as low as RM29* one-way for immediate travel, festive inflight meals at RM10, 38 per cent online pre-book discount on all BIG Duty Free items and many more.

AirAsia also has 84 additional domestic and international flights during the Chinese New Year week in anticipation of the strong travel demand.

Spencer Lee, AirAsia Berhad’s Head of Commercial said: “Chinese New Year is always one of the busiest periods for us as our guests travel back home to celebrate the festivity or take the long weekend to go on a short getaway. Other than adding more flights to meet the demand, we want our guests to enjoy the exceptional connectivity of our flight. Together with our long-haul affiliate AirAsia X, we have launched 12 routes in just last year alone, out of which nine are unique routes exclusively operated by AirAsia and AirAsia X. We hope that our guests will grab the low fares and make good use of these special festive offers for a great celebration.”

AirAsia X’s award winning Premium Flatbed is also included with all-in-fares starting from RM799* one way. These special low fares are available for booking at airasia.com or AirAsia’s mobile app on the iPhone and Android devices from now until 22 January 2017 and guests can depart immediately for travel until 31 July 2017.

The airline groups’ inflight gourmet menu Santan introduces the all-new Nyonya Prawn Curry with Rice for AirAsia flights (Flight Code AK) and Sweet & Sour Chicken Meatballs with Garlic Rice for AirAsia X flights (Flight Code D7), available for online pre-book at RM10 and RM15 respectively with complimentary water, coffee (for flights exceeding 90 minutes) or soft drink.

BIG Duty Free is also offering 38 per cent discount on all items available on bigdutyfree.com from now until 12 February 2017.

Guests can also earn 388 AirAsia BIG points for any purchase of ROKKI Chats Plan and 888 AirAsia BIG points for purchase of ROKKI Internet Plan.

All guests are encouraged to conduct self check-in via the website, mobile devices or the kiosks at the airport; and arrive at the airport at least three hours prior to flight departure with their boarding pass readily printed for a smoother and faster travel experience. ― Bernama