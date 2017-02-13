Chingay floats turn Singapore streets into interactive carnival

Eu Tong Sen Street and New Bridge Road were blocked off and transformed into an interactive night carnival for the fiesta. — TODAY picSINGAPORE, Feb 13 — Visitors were treated to a display of 12 colourful Chingay floats, as well as firecrackers and fireworks at the third edition of the Chingay Night Fiesta last night.

For the first time, Eu Tong Sen Street and New Bridge Road were blocked off and transformed into an interactive night carnival for the fiesta, where members of the public could mingle with Chingay performers and get up close to the floats.

They were even able to board four of the 12 floats, which had themes such as the Japanese Cultural Float and the Indian Cultural Float.

About 30,000 visitors turned up to enjoy the event, which opened with a bang, thrilling the crowd with firecrackers at just past 8pm.

The fiesta, which featured performances from 1,000 performers, was graced by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Chan Chun Sing, who mingled with the crowds and joined others in singing two songs on stage.

Members of the public could also get up close to the performances as small groups of performers danced and waved lightsticks along the side of the floats.

Many in the crowd took photos with performers clad in colourful costumes.

One of them was Cheryl Lim, 38, who was there with her family.

“My kids really enjoyed taking pictures with the performers and checking out the floats. And of course, the fireworks,” she said.

Tourist Richard Berry, 42, said it was his first time witnessing such a festival.

“It was just fantastic — loved the costumes and performances. I’m glad I managed to catch it,” he said.

The Chingay Night Fiesta was part of a three-night event, with the main parade held on Friday and Saturday.

The first two editions of the fiesta were at Orchard Road and Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park respectively. — TODAY