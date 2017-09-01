China is highest-growth destination on Airbnb this summer

Airbnb Trips offers dumpling-making classes in Shanghai. ― AFP picSHANGHAI, Sept 1 ― Airbnb's aggressive push into the Chinese market seems to be paying off, as the short-term vacation rental site reported record growth in the country over the summer.

Earlier this year, Airbnb launched a new brand name, Aibiying for their Chinese consumers and doubled their investment into the market.

Compared to last summer, the top three highest-growth destinations included three Chinese cities: Hangzhou, which posted a whopping 495 per cent growth compared to the summer of 2016; Chongqing, which grew 388 per cent; and Wuhan, which followed close behind at 371 per cent.

Outside China, the most popular destinations this summer were oceanside enclaves, be it Brazil or New Zealand.

Analysts also noted that of the 45 million guests who used Airbnb this summer, 8 million were families.

Families from the US, France, Italy and Spain were most likely to book a stay with Airbnb.

Some of the most popular family destinations this summer included Branson, Missouri; Gulf Shores, Alabama; Nago, Japan; and Poitiers, France.

Meanwhile, the most popular summertime activities, offered by their Experiences portal, included hiking, riding, sailing and dancing.

Airbnb guests paid an average of US$50 per night for a lodging in the US, and the busiest night of the summer was August 12, when 2.6 million guests stayed at an Airbnb rental.

Data is based on bookings from June 1 to August 31. ― AFP-Relaxnews