Changi Airport named World’s Best Airport for record sixth time

For the sixth consecutive year, Changi Airport has been voted the World’s Best Airport by air travellers. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, March 22 — For the sixth consecutive year, Changi Airport has been voted the World’s Best Airport by air travellers in the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2018.

It is the first time in the history of the awards that an airport has won the prestigious title for six-straight years, announced Changi Airport in a media release today.

South Korea’s Incheon International Airport took second place, while Tokyo International Airport (Haneda) came in third.

The World Airport Awards are based on 13.73 million airport survey questionnaires that were completed by airport customers from more than 100 nationalities over a period of August 2017 to February 2018.

It covered more than 500 airports and evaluated traveller experiences across different airport service and key performance indicators — from check-in, arrivals, transfers, shopping, security and immigration through to departure at the gate.

Changi Airport also received the Best Airport Leisure Amenities at the event held at the Passenger Terminal EXPO in Stockholm, Sweden yesterday.

Changi Airport Group CEO Lee Seow Hiang said the airport is “extremely honoured to be named Skytrax’s World Best Airport for the sixth consecutive year”.

“It is a significant achievement for Changi Airport and spurs us to continue to deliver the best passenger experience for all who travel through Changi Airport,” Lee added. — TODAY