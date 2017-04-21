Canada to get another ultra-low-cost carrier from WestJet

WestJet plans to enter the ultra-low-cost market to provide Canadian travellers with more no-frills, lower-cost travel options. ― AFP picONTARIO, April 21 ― Canadian no-frills airline WestJet has announced plans to enter the ultra-low-cost market which currently includes carriers like Wow Air, Norwegian Air, NewLeaf and newcomer Level.

Service on the new carrier is expected to start in late 2017, with an initial fleet of 10 Boeing 737-800s that will provide Canadian travellers with more no-frills, lower-cost travel options, says the company.

The carrier will be in direct competition with NewLeaf, another ultra-low cost carrier that launched in Canada last summer.

“The worldview on low-cost airlines has changed since the launch of WestJet in 1996 and we are responding,” said WestJet president and CEO Gregg Saretsky in a statement.

“The complete unbundling of services and products in order to lower fares for the price-sensitive traveller has created the ULCC (ultra-low cost carrier) category and our new airline will provide Canadians a pro-competitive, cheap and cheerful flying experience from a company with a proven track record.”

Ultra-low cost carriers have been shaking up the aviation industry, with airlines offering cut-rate airfares.

The most recent development is the launch of ultra-low-cost long-haul flights. Recently, Norwegian Air, for instance, offered transatlantic flights between Europe and the US for as little as US$65 (RM285) one-way.

Newcomer Level, based out of Barcelona, was also developed to specialise in long-haul flights.

Level is a sister airline to no-frills carrier Vueling, which is also based out of Barcelona. ― AFP-Relaxnews